Entertainment
New Peak: Mesa Update Launches August 11 with Exciting Biome
SEATTLE, Wash. — Peak, the popular co-op platformer, is set to release its first major content update, the Mesa Update, on August 11, 2025. Players will be introduced to a new sandy biome under a scorching sun, promising to enhance the game’s already thrilling experience.
The announcement came with a brief trailer that teased a new desert area filled with mysteries and challenges. The developers, Landcrab and Aggro Crab, revealed that players can expect dangers such as dust tornadoes and possibly heat exhaustion as they navigate this unforgiving terrain.
Since its release in June 2025, Peak has gained significant traction, selling over 100,000 units within the first 24 hours. With a current player count of 34,948 and an all-time peak of 114,492, it has established itself as one of the top games on Steam, buoyed by its innovative co-op mechanics and visibility on platforms like Twitch.
The Mesa Update aims to replace the previous alpine biome, rotating alongside other environments every week. New items, badges, and features such as dynamite are also set to be introduced. No pricing information has been released yet, but the excitement is palpable among fans.
As the update approaches, players are buzzing with speculation about how the new desert environment will alter gameplay. Heat mechanics and new hazards are expected to challenge climbers in fresh ways, keeping gameplay dynamic.
With the Mesa Update just around the corner, players are eager to explore the new biome and face its inherent risks together.
