New Pediatric Urgent Care Center Opens in Aurora

Children’s Hospital Colorado has officially opened a new pediatric urgent care center located in southeast Aurora. This facility has quickly become an essential resource for families in the area, aimed at providing specialized health services for children.

The Outpatient and Urgent Care center, situated at 23770 E. Smoky Hill Road, offers a wide range of services designed specifically for children. Suzy Jaeger, the chief patient experience and access officer, highlighted that the center provides care at a much lower cost compared to visiting an emergency department. The center is committed to partnering with local primary care physicians to enhance the overall healthcare experience in the community.

The center opened its doors in late August, and within a short span of time, it has exceeded expectations in terms of patient volume. On its very first day of operation, the center saw more than double the number of patients than anticipated.

This surge in patient numbers reflects the community’s need for easily accessible pediatric care, especially following disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The facility boasts 20 different pediatric specialties, including radiology, lab services, and audiology, all housed within its almost 40,000-square-foot space.

The new urgent care center includes 11 urgent care exam rooms, seven orthopedic and rehabilitation exam rooms, and 16 specialty clinic exam rooms. Additionally, the center features an outdoor sports field for its Sports Medicine clinic and an ophthalmology clinic complete with an in-house retail shop, catering to patients requiring eye care services.

Jaeger emphasized the center’s commitment to providing a child-friendly and reassuring environment for healthcare. The urgent care facility not only serves families effectively but also helps reduce the burden on local emergency departments, which are often overwhelmed with non-emergency cases.

The clinic operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with appointments available by referral only. Patients seeking specialist services are encouraged to consult their primary care provider for referrals. The urgent care department is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., including holidays.