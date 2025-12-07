New Pentagon Press Access Draws Criticism from Journalists and Experts

Washington, D.C. — The landscape of the Pentagon press corps has shifted dramatically as traditional journalists have relinquished their press passes in favor of rightwing activists and Trump allies following new restrictions imposed by the Pentagon.

Last week, a press conference was held at the Pentagon, primarily attended by over a dozen rightwing media figures rather than traditional journalists, during a crucial period for the military establishment. This shift occurred after nearly all credentialed reporters from mainstream media opted to surrender their passes instead of signing a 21-page document outlining strict limitations on journalistic activities.

The new conditions include pledges not to obtain unauthorized materials and restrictions on access to certain areas of the Pentagon. Consequently, the Pentagon has granted press passes to figures like Laura Loomer, a vocal Trump supporter with controversial views, and Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow, who runs LindellTV, an online streaming platform promoting conspiracy theories.

These developments emerge at a time when accountability from the Pentagon is critical, particularly after a report by the Pentagon’s office of inspector general highlighted serious security risks linked to statements made by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in a Signal chat.

Critics have pointed out that many of these new media figures lack the journalistic integrity required to scrutinize Pentagon operations. Carole-Anne Morris, a journalism professor at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, criticized the restrictions, stating, “Essentially, these folks will only be able to parrot information they’re spoon-fed by some media liaison in the Pentagon.”

Despite this, the Pentagon continues to defend its new media strategy. Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson indicated that this “new media” approach is designed to reach a wider audience and provide information on military operations. However, experts warn that the new arrangements risk hindering independent journalism.

Additionally, The New York Times announced plans to sue the Pentagon over the restrictions, arguing they infringe on First Amendment rights. NYT spokesperson Charlie Stadtlander expressed that this policy stifles the press’s ability to challenge the government and claim it as a violation of the Constitution.

Many organizations, including the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, have voiced support for the Times’ legal action, stating that the Pentagon’s policy gives government officials excessive control over press credentials. The controversy continues to unfold amid concerns over transparency in the military.