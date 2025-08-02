New Photos of ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel Set Offer Stunning First Look

Somiedo, Spain – Behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the upcoming Hunger Games prequel, “Sunrise on the Reaping,” have surfaced, featuring a visually striking arena and tribute costumes. The film explores the events surrounding the 50th Hunger Games, focusing on tributes competing in the Second Quarter Quell.

Recent images shared by a Spanish outlet reveal the Cornucopia and tribute outfits adorned with delicate white capes layered over vibrant colors representing their districts. The arena design is characterized by flower-lined spokes leading to a central structure, presenting a beautiful yet deadly environment, as described in the original book series.

Filming continues through December, featuring scenes in which tributes engage in combat. The lush landscape of Somiedo National Park serves as a backdrop, showcasing the extensive production setup, including booths, trailers, and construction areas.

This prequel highlights a shift from previous designs, offering a fairy-tale aesthetic that contrasts with prior intimidating tournament arenas. Tributes wear intricate costumes that echo their district colors, but with an ominous twist, suggesting a complex narrative beneath the surface.

In the book, the arena was depicted as visually stunning but lethal, laden with poison and advanced technology. The film’s costume designs evoke this contrast, emphasizing the innocence conveyed by the costumes versus the brutality of the games.

The movie, releasing on November 20, 2026, delves into the origins of the Hunger Games’ traditions and pivotal events in Panem‘s history, paving the way for characters and stories that shape the franchise.

Director Francis Lawrence and writer Billy Ray lead the project, with Elle Fanning cast as Effie Trinket. In a recent interview, Fanning expressed her excitement for the role, linking her casting to fan demand for her portrayal.

Fans eagerly anticipate how the blend of stunning visuals and a dark undercurrent will unfold in the film, raising questions about the nature of beauty and violence in the dystopian world.