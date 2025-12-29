New Photos Reveal Comet 3I/ATLAS Approaching Earth

HILO, Hawaii — On December 13, 2025, the Subaru Telescope’s Faint Object Camera and Spectrograph (FOCAS) took stunning images of the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, also known as C/2025 N1. The comet, discovered on July 1, 2025, in Chile, is only the third confirmed interstellar object to enter our Solar System.

At the time of capture, 3I/ATLAS was approximately 270 million kilometers away from Earth, about 1.8 times the distance between Earth and the Sun. The images clearly show the comet’s tail, presenting a captivating view in the lead-up to its closest approach to Earth on December 19.

“This observation gives us a brief but impressive look at the comet,” said a representative from the Subaru Telescope team. “The clarity of the tail highlights the comet’s active state as it travels through space.”

Prior to this, the comet was studied by NASA’s Parker Solar Probe using its Wide-Field Imager for Solar Probe (WISPR) instrument from October 18 to November 5, 2025. During this time, the team reported capturing around 10 images per day of 3I/ATLAS. The comet, at this point, was moving away from the Sun after its closest approach on October 30.

“These images provide valuable data about 3I/ATLAS during a time when it was too close to the Sun for observation from Earth,” the WISPR team noted. At that time, the comet had traveled to within about 209 million km of the Sun.

Recent research on 3I/ATLAS revealed that its sun-facing ‘anti-tail’ exhibits wobbling structures that stretch up to 620,000 miles. These jets were observed to wobble every 7 hours and 45 minutes as the comet neared the Sun.

“This is the first time we’ve documented such jet structures in an interstellar comet,” researchers stated, highlighting the rarity of this observation. Comets generally have tails that face away from the Sun, making this phenomenon unique.

The team at the Two-meter Twin Telescope in Tenerife, Canary Islands, observed the comet across 37 nights to explore its coma and tail behavior. Their findings showed how 3I/ATLAS transformed in response to solar radiation.

As it continues to move out of our Solar System, researchers say that data from 3I/ATLAS could provide crucial insights into the formation of other planetary systems. “Characterizing jets in 3I offers a rare chance to study the dynamics of a body from another star system,” they concluded.