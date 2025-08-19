Entertainment
New Plant Types Unveiled in Grow a Garden’s Beanstalk Event
City, State – Players of the popular game Grow a Garden can now explore 20 new plant types introduced in the Beanstalk event, launched on August 16, 2025, along with the Garden Guide. This event requires players to donate specific plants to the NPC Jack to help grow a large beanstalk found in the plaza.
Knowing the different plant categories is vital for participants. Each plant type contributes unique points towards the beanstalk’s growth. Among the 20 types are Woody, Prickly, Tropical, Fruit, and Vegetable plants. For example, players can find Woody plants like Pear and Apple, or Tropical plants such as Banana and Papaya.
The event features a community effort where players must fulfill Jack’s requests for certain plants. The more specific types players provide, the faster the beanstalk will grow, allowing access to various rewards, including new seeds and rare items.
As part of this event, rewards are provided for climbing the beanstalk, with players able to collect glowing orbs that might contain unique items such as the Godly Sprinkler or Sprout Egg. Players also have the chance to purchase exclusive items from Goliath’s Goods at the top of the beanstalk, provided they have participated in growing it at least seven times.
In terms of points, rarer plants yield more rewards when donated. For example, a Legendary plant like Coconut contributes 4 points while the Mythical Gleamroot offers 5 points. Players are encouraged to cultivate a variety of crops to maximize their contributions and rewards.
In summary, the Beanstalk event offers exciting new elements for Grow a Garden fans, emphasizing the importance of plant knowledge and community participation as players aim for rewards and new seeds.
