New Play Explores David Mamet’s Legacy and Weinstein’s Shadow

NEW YORK, NY — A new play by Mathilde Dratwa tackles the legacy of playwright David Mamet and his connections to Harvey Weinstein. In this fictional narrative, Mamet is depicted as being poisoned, castrated, and ultimately murdered using his own playwriting award. The reading takes place July 21 at Off-Broadway’s Playwrights Horizons as a benefit for the New York Civil Liberties Union.

The play highlights Mamet’s works, including iconic pieces like American Buffalo and Glengarry Glen Ross. Dratwa critiques the swaggering male characters and the derogatory treatment of women in these works. Her play is inspired by Mamet’s own 2019 work, Bitter Wheat, which tells the story of a fictional Hollywood mogul reminiscent of Weinstein.

The cast features Abbi Jacobson, Helène Yorke, Tony Award winner Kara Young, and Billy Eichner. With tickets selling out quickly, Dratwa expressed both excitement and apprehension about the production’s reception. “This is my first major production, and I’m curious how it will land,” she said.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Dratwa shared her motivation for writing the play. “I was angry when Mamet was given the opportunity to write about Weinstein. I thought, if he gets to do that, then I can write about him,” she stated.

As the play evolved, Dratwa aimed for a more nuanced analysis rather than a purely critical perspective. “It became less about taking down Mamet and more about examining who has the right to create and the complicity in our own stories,” she explained.

Dratwa also discussed the reluctance within the theater community to address issues of gender and power dynamics openly. “The industry has a complicated power structure that makes many hesitant to speak out,” she noted. Her character dialogues even touch upon current female representation within theater.

Reflecting on Mamet’s existing body of work being performed, Dratwa acknowledged the disparity in opportunities for female playwrights. “Once you’ve achieved a certain status, failure doesn’t seem to hinder you in the same way it does for those who are emerging,” she said.

Ultimately, Dratwa hopes to see her play produced fully. “I think theater must reflect society. We believe it should be timely, and I hope to see this play tour or pop up in various locations,” she concluded.