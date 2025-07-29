Entertainment
New Pokémon Expansion Features Legendary and First-Partner Pokémon
REDMOND, Wash. — The Pokémon Company International is set to launch its latest trading card game expansion, Wisdom of Sea and Sky, on July 29, 2025, at 11:00 p.m. PDT. This new set will feature the legendary Pokémon Lugia and Ho-Oh from the Johto region, along with beloved first-partner Pokémon Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile.
Wisdom of Sea and Sky includes over 200 new collectible cards, introducing powerful new Pokémon ex, as well as stunning artwork. Trainers can expect a significant update to the trading mechanics in the Pokémon TCG Pocket app, which will coincide with the expansion’s release.
Starting July 29, the use of trade tokens will be discontinued. Players will now need shinedust to trade for specific cards, including those of ★ rarity. Additionally, the amount of shinedust granted when acquiring already registered cards will double. Existing trade tokens can be exchanged for pack hourglasses and shinedust at the in-app Shop.
The update also allows players to indicate their trading preferences. Users can create a wishlist of up to 20 cards, with the option to showcase three selected cards on their profile. This new feature aims to enhance the trading experience among players.
As trainers look forward to this highly anticipated expansion, they will also have the opportunity to explore both new cards and trading options starting later this month.
