New Pokémon Expansion Features Legendary Beings from Johto

Seattle, WA – The Pokémon Company International announced on Monday that its latest card expansion, titled “Wisdom of Sea and Sky,” will be released on July 29, 2025, at 11:00 p.m. PDT. This expansion introduces the powerful Legendary Pokémon Lugia and Ho-Oh alongside beloved starter Pokémon from the Johto region, including Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile.

“Wisdom of Sea and Sky” boasts over 200 new cards, which include powerful Pokémon ex cards and vibrant artwork that fans will surely appreciate. Each card is expected to offer players exciting new ways to build their decks and engage in battles.

In addition, a significant update to the Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket app is scheduled to coincide with the expansion’s release. Starting on the same date, trading will undergo a significant change: trade tokens will be discontinued, and players will instead use shinedust to trade certain rarity cards.

The update promises to double the amount of shinedust granted for cards already in a player’s card dex. Additionally, players will be able to create a wishlist of cards they want to trade for, enhancing the trading experience. Up to 20 cards can be added, and players can display three wishlisted cards on their profiles.

“This new trading system will make it easier for Trainers to connect and exchange cards, fostering a more interactive community,” said a spokesperson for The Pokémon Company International.

Trainers are encouraged to prepare for the upcoming updates and expansion release, which will bring fresh gameplay experiences across platforms.