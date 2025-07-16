Entertainment
New Poster Teases Mortal Kombat II Featuring Karl Urban as Johnny Cage
LOS ANGELES, CA — A new promotional poster for “Mortal Kombat II” has been released, showcasing Karl Urban as Johnny Cage in a fictional film titled “Uncaged Fury”. This poster parodies Tom Cruise‘s iconic role in the original “Mission: Impossible” series. The poster surfaced on July 15, 2025, through a tweet by game creator Ed Boon.
The poster features Cage’s silhouette set against a city skyline and world map, closely resembling the design from the 1996 film. Boon’s tweet also included a teaser about an old DVD with a teaser trailer for “Uncaged Fury”. The comedic twist aligns with Cage’s character in the game series, who often channels his Hollywood persona through self-referential humor.
In “Mortal Kombat II
