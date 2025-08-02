New ‘Pride and Prejudice’ Series Brings Fresh Cast to Classic Love Story

LOS ANGELES, CA — Netflix is adapting Jane Austen’s beloved novel Pride and Prejudice into a six-part series, set to introduce a new cast for this timeless story. The announcement of the adaptation came in April 2025, with production now underway.

The latest adaptation features Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet and Jack Lowden as Mr. Darcy. The writer, Dolly Alderton, expressed excitement, stating, “Playing Elizabeth Bennet is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.” She hopes to reintroduce these “hilarious and complicated characters” to fans of the original novel.

Olivia Colman, known for her work in The Favourite, will portray Mrs. Bennet, marking a significant point in her career as she joins a cast filled with talented actors.

Previous adaptations of Pride and Prejudice include a 1995 BBC miniseries and a 2005 film starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen, both of which remain fan favorites. This new series promises to revisit the original material with a fresh perspective.

Each cast member brings their unique interpretation to the characters. For example, Daryl McCormack plays Mr. Bingley, a charming suitor for the Bennet sisters, while Rhea Norwood takes on the role of the impetuous Lydia Bennet.

In a recent statement, Alderton remarked, “Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice is the blueprint for romantic comedy.” The series aims to maintain the essence of the original text while appealing to new audiences.

The release date for the series has not been announced yet, but anticipation continues to grow among Austen fans eager to see how the new cast will embody these beloved characters.