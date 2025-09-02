New Program to Educate Students About 9/11 Launches Ahead of Anniversary

Somerset County, PA — As the 24th anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks approaches, the National Park Service is launching a nationwide program called ‘Teach to Remember 9/11.’ This initiative aims to ensure that future generations remember the tragic events of that day.

Park rangers, teachers, and educational administrators are collaborating to reach students across the nation. Adam Shaffer, an official with the National Park Service, emphasizes the importance of this program for those who do not have personal memories of the day. “The ranger staff here will be broadcasting to students across the United States, teaching the story of Flight 93 and 9/11 for any interested classrooms across America,” he said.

According to the organizers, more than a hundred million people have been born since 2001, meaning they do not have firsthand memories of the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. The new interactive program offers a way for students to engage with this history at their own pace.

The Flight Path at the memorial marks critical moments during the attacks, while the final marker is located at the Flight 93 crash site over a mile away. “Because it is a trip to get to Flight 93 and experience it in-person, the virtual program gives us the opportunity to reach students everywhere,” said Donna Gibson, executive director of the Friends of Flight 93 organization.

The interactive Zoom sessions will be available for registration from September 8th through September 12th, allowing classrooms across America to participate in this crucial educational initiative.