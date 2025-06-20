Entertainment
New Puzzle Game ‘Snap & Grab’ Offers Unique Heist Experience
HOLLYWOOD PARK, CA — Developer No Goblin announced their new puzzle game, ‘Snap & Grab,’ during the Summer Game Fest on June 7, 2024. The game offers a vibrant heisting twist reminiscent of the ‘Hitman’ series.
‘Snap & Grab’ is set in 1987 and features protagonist Nifty Nevada, a renowned photographer who is under investigation for a recent art theft. However, she cleverly uses her job to execute increasingly elaborate heists while avoiding suspicion.
In a demo that showcased two thefts at a pretentious art party in New York City, players guide Nifty through a three-step process: snap, plan, and grab. During the ‘snap’ phase, players survey the environment, identifying obstacles and planning strategies. In the ‘plan’ stage, players organize photos in a flow chart and designate actions for Nifty’s henchmen, who handle the execution of the heist.
One notable feature of ‘Snap & Grab’ is its emphasis on experimentation; players face no penalties for failed plans, encouraging creative problem-solving. Players can analyze what went wrong and adjust their strategies for success.
In my demo, one heist required me to distract a crowd to successfully retrieve a key from an ice statue. I melted the statue with hot lights, but multiple alternative strategies were available, adding to the game’s playful nature.
Unlike traditional heist games, ‘Snap & Grab’ allows players to employ various whimsical tactics to bypass guards, leading to amusing outcomes rather than mere stealth.
Beyond heisting, each location offers photography missions, like collecting food to create a still life. Completing these tasks rewards players with stars that unlock perks, adding depth to the gameplay experience.
‘Snap & Grab’ promises a wide array of unique locations, including an art museum and a fashion show on a bullet train. With dozens of missions planned, the game teases diverse team members with intriguing abilities, like a cat burglar who is literally a cat.
Upon experiencing the vibrant aesthetics and engaging gameplay, it’s clear ‘Snap & Grab’ presents a uniquely fun approach to the heist genre. Scheduled for release in 2026, this title is anticipated to stand out in its field.
