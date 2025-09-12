New Rajdhani Express Train to Connect Aizawl with Delhi on September 13

New Delhi, India — A new Rajdhani Express train will connect Sairang, near Aizawl, with Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi starting September 13. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off this long-awaited service, which marks the introduction of the 26th Rajdhani Express train in India.

The Sairang-Anand Vihar Express will operate three times a week, covering a distance of 2,512 kilometers in approximately 42 hours and 20 minutes. This will be the first train service connecting this region with the national capital. The train will make stops at 18 stations along its route, including prominent stops such as Guwahati, New Jalpaiguri, and Kanpur Central.

The inauguration of the train coincides with the opening of the new Bairabi-Sairang railway line, which spans 51.38 kilometers. This railway infrastructure cost around ₹8,000 crore and includes 48 tunnels, 55 major bridges, and 87 minor bridges. The design allows passenger trains to run at speeds of up to 100 km/h.

The Sairang-Anand Vihar Express will run with three types of coaches, including AC Three Tier, AC Two Tier, and AC First Class. Ticket prices for the full route range from ₹3,625 for AC Three Tier to ₹7,890 for AC First Class.

The introduction of this new train service stands as a significant enhancement to the existing rail infrastructure, promising to streamline travel between the remote northeastern state of Mizoram and the capital city.