News
New Rajdhani Express Train to Connect Aizawl with Delhi on September 13
New Delhi, India — A new Rajdhani Express train will connect Sairang, near Aizawl, with Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi starting September 13. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off this long-awaited service, which marks the introduction of the 26th Rajdhani Express train in India.
The Sairang-Anand Vihar Express will operate three times a week, covering a distance of 2,512 kilometers in approximately 42 hours and 20 minutes. This will be the first train service connecting this region with the national capital. The train will make stops at 18 stations along its route, including prominent stops such as Guwahati, New Jalpaiguri, and Kanpur Central.
The inauguration of the train coincides with the opening of the new Bairabi-Sairang railway line, which spans 51.38 kilometers. This railway infrastructure cost around ₹8,000 crore and includes 48 tunnels, 55 major bridges, and 87 minor bridges. The design allows passenger trains to run at speeds of up to 100 km/h.
The Sairang-Anand Vihar Express will run with three types of coaches, including AC Three Tier, AC Two Tier, and AC First Class. Ticket prices for the full route range from ₹3,625 for AC Three Tier to ₹7,890 for AC First Class.
The introduction of this new train service stands as a significant enhancement to the existing rail infrastructure, promising to streamline travel between the remote northeastern state of Mizoram and the capital city.
Recent Posts
- New Rajdhani Express Train to Connect Aizawl with Delhi on September 13
- Dunkin’ Offers Free Reusable Cups with Purchase on September 12
- Calls for Improved Nutrition Education in Medicine Amid Chronic Disease Epidemic
- New Early GTA 6 Leaks Reveal In-Game App Names and Features
- KT Rolster Defeats BNK FEARX to Advance in LCK Playoffs
- Maja Chwalińska Secures Spot in Quarterfinals at Ljubljana Open
- Mortgage Rates Hit Lowest Level Since October 2024
- Apple Unveils New iPhone 17 and AirPods Pro 3 Models
- Angela Joins Marvel Rivals Season 4 with Exciting New Features
- Aaron Judge Ties DiMaggio for Fourth on Yankees Home Run List
- Andrew Santino’s ‘White Noise’ Comedy Special Faces Controversy with Disney
- Mariners’ Rising Talent: Harry Ford’s Future in Seattle
- Nocturnal Wonderland Festival Begins This Weekend in San Bernardino County
- Mariners Surge Past Cardinals to Secure Third Straight Win
- Battlefield 6 Introduces New Battle Royale Mode for Testing
- Murfreesboro Man Charged in Nashville Hit-and-Run Incident
- Streamer Spending on UK TV Surpasses $1B Amid Industry Tensions
- Hollow Knight: Silksong Launch Causes Digital Store Outages
- Demi Lovato Dances Through Heartbreak in New Single ‘Here All Night’
- Selena Gomez Celebrates OMITB Season 5 Release in NYC