New R-rated Animated Film Explores Dog’s Last Day Before Neutering

HOLLYWOOD, CA — Dog lovers may rethink their pet interactions after watching the upcoming adult animated film ‘Fixed.’ Scheduled for release on August 13 on Netflix, the R-rated comedy centers on a dog named Bull, voiced by comedian Adam Devine, who learns he will be neutered the next morning.

As the reality of his impending alteration sinks in, Bull embarks on a wild adventure with his canine friends during his final 24 hours of being intact. The film’s teaser trailer was released recently, promising humor and irreverent animation that pushes boundaries.

Premiering at the International Film Festival in June, ‘Fixed’ received positive reviews, including one from Deadline’s Chief Critic Pete Hammond. The film features a voice cast that includes Rocco, a boxer voiced by Bobby Moynihan, and a wannabe influencer dachshund named Fetch, voiced by Fred Armisen. Kathryn Hahn lends her voice to Honey, the show dog of Bull’s dreams.

Director Genndy Tartakovsky, known for his work on the ‘Hotel Transylvania‘ series, has spent 16 years developing this passion project, collaborating on the screenplay with Jon Vitti. The production is backed by Sony Pictures Animation and produced by Michelle Murdocca.

The film is not only set for its Netflix debut but will also serve as the closing film of the Montreal International Film Festival in early August. With high expectations, ‘Fixed’ aims to entertain adult audiences with its quirky narrative and vibrant animation.