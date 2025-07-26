New Red Bull Boss Mekies Prioritizes Keeping Max Verstappen

SPA, Belgium – Laurent Mekies, the newly appointed Team Principal of Red Bull Racing, is focused on securing the team’s future by retaining four-time champion Max Verstappen. Mekies, who took over the role ahead of this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, emphasized that delivering a competitive car is key to keeping Verstappen engaged.

“The truth is Red Bull is hugely committed to Max,” Mekies stated. “The way we can be committed to Max is by giving him the best possible car. That’s what every single person in the company wants more than anything else.” His remarks follow weeks of heightened speculation regarding Verstappen’s future, particularly with rumors linking him to a move to Mercedes.

Mekies, who replaced long-time principal Christian Horner, has a tall order to improve performance this season as Red Bull currently sits fourth in the Constructors’ Championship. “There is only one desire at Red Bull. They are here to fight for wins and championships with maximum commitment,” he said.

The Frenchman is aware of the challenges ahead, especially as Red Bull prepares to collaborate with Ford on a new power unit ahead of the 2026 regulations. He insists that the team’s longstanding experience in F1 will help navigate these changes.

As Mekies endeavors to get to know his team, he remains confident in their abilities. “We have everything to do this; the means, the spirit, and the talent are all there. In short, we are focused on building a winning car for our drivers,” he said.

Verstappen’s input in the development of the new car is crucial, given his successful tenure with Red Bull. Mekies recognized that keeping Verstappen satisfied hinges on performance. “Max is central to the project and key to the magic we need at the racetrack,” he noted.

Mekies also praised his predecessor’s pick for his old role at Racing Bulls, Alan Permane, calling him the best possible choice to lead the team. As McLaren rises in the ranks, Mekies understands the pressure intensifying around Red Bull’s performance. “Success takes time and we’re fully aware of the cyclical nature of F1,” he stated.

As the season progresses, Mekies’s leadership will be tested, with the team’s ability to deliver a competitive edge hanging in the balance. “The focus is on the car, and delivering results. That’s how we’ll keep Max and continue our championship fight,” Mekies concluded.