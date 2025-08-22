Business
New Report Reveals Michael Boulos’ Business Deals with Trump Family
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A new report from The New York Times reveals financial dealings involving Michael Boulos, who married Tiffany Trump, the youngest daughter of former President Donald Trump, in 2022. The report indicates that these deals began shortly after the couple’s engagement.
According to the report by Justin Scheck, Tariq Panja, Jo Becker, and Bradley Hope, Boulos, working at his cousin’s yacht brokerage, sold Jared Kushner, Tiffany’s brother, on an investment in a roughly 50-meter superyacht. However, the yacht company allegedly overcharged Kushner by $2.5 million without his knowledge. Text messages and a lawyer’s account support these claims.
Additionally, the report mentions that Boulos’ cousin, Jimmy Frangi, aimed to invite a Saudi businessman to the Boulos-Trump wedding to enhance connections. Frangi wrote to the businessman, stating, ‘We want you to be at the top of the guest list.’ Ultimately, the businessman did not attend the wedding, and the yacht remains unfinished in Greece.
This pattern of leveraging family connections appears to extend beyond personal dealings. Massad Boulos, Michael’s father, found a role in the Trump administration after Donald Trump’s election in 2024, becoming a presidential adviser on the Middle East and later a senior State Department adviser on Africa.
Lansana Kouyaté, a former prime minister of Guinea, confirmed that Michael Boulos is working to “put together some investors from the United States and some governments in Africa.” However, he did not provide specific details about the potential investments.
The report also highlights the frustration of Massad Boulos with the limited influence granted to him within the Trump administration as an adviser.
