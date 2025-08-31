New Restaurant Gigi’s Opens with Stunning Ocean Views

Montauk, New York — Gigi’s, a new restaurant, opened this summer at the prestigious Gurney’s Inn. This oceanfront resort offers the best views of the Atlantic Ocean on Eastern Long Island from its location atop a 60-foot cliff.

On Friday, August 21, around 6 p.m., diners enjoyed the scenic deck, which is open air but covered with a large heated awning. The ocean was at high tide with Hurricane Erin passing by, creating 30-foot waves that crashed against Gurney’s beach.

The restaurant has quickly established itself as a top dining destination on the island. Gigi's accommodates around 200 guests, and despite being nearly full, the service remained prompt and attentive, thanks to a uniformed staff.

The dining experience began with warm, crispy rolls filled with cheese and thick dressing. For appetizers, a market salad was ordered, alongside Hamachi sashimi topped with dried capers and cured citrus. Both dishes were praised for their freshness and presentation.

Main courses included seared scallops served with summer corn and mild mushrooms, and Lobster Tagliatelle, which featured lobster in a rich bisque with umi butter over pasta. Both diners expressed reluctance to share their dishes due to their exceptional flavors.

The meal concluded with dessert: strawberries paired with a butterscotch cake, which was well-received. In addition to the items tried, Gigi’s menu boasts a range of dishes, including shrimp cocktail, oysters, steaks, lamb chops, and phylo-crusted halibut.

As the sun set and the waves turned pink, the diners left with smiles, asking the maître d’ about potential expansions to the city. Reservations can be made by calling 631-668-2345.