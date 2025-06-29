News
New Restaurant Owner Fulfills Lifelong Dream in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) – Maria Alcantar has turned a childhood dream into reality by opening Los Compadres Mexican Restaurant at 300 North 3rd Street.
After years of aspiration, Alcantar’s restaurant opened just two weeks ago, quickly attracting locals with its array of authentic Mexican dishes.
“Our menu ranges from Mexican cheese curds, mozzarella sticks, pupusas, all the way to burritos, tortas, and taco dinners. We even offer a super gordo burrito challenge,” she said. “There’s something for everybody.”
This location has previously housed other Mexican eateries, but Alcantar is determined to make hers the last. Her desire to own a restaurant was sparked by watching her mother manage her own establishment.
“My mom opened a restaurant a few hours north from here, serving American food with added ethnic options. My stepdad is Cuban, and my dad is Mexican, and my mom knows a lot about that food. When we introduced ethnic dishes, customers were amazed by the flavors. It left a lasting impression on me,” Alcantar recounted.
Los Compadres is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., conveniently located beside the Chocolate Cafe.
With the dedication and love Alcantar has for her roots, customers can expect an authentic dining experience that pays tribute to her family heritage.
Recent Posts
- New Restaurant Owner Fulfills Lifelong Dream in Wausau
- Patriots Eye Player Contracts Amid League Negotiations
- Severe Thunderstorms Hit Midlands, Prompting Alerts and Dangers
- Elbert County Denies Xcel Energy’s $1.7 Billion Power Project Permits
- Exciting Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva Main Event Set for Noche UFC
- Scattered Storms Move Through Central Ohio, No Severe Weather Expected
- Severe Storms Cause Flash Flood Emergency in New York, Three Dead
- Bare-Knuckle Boxing Returns to Birmingham for Title Fight
- Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Set for Highly Anticipated Rematch
- Ben Askren Named Grand Marshal Amid Health Challenge
- Bella Mir Eyes Olympics as UFC Journey Begins
- Mets Look for Second Straight Win Against Braves Tonight
- UWC Hosts First Strategic Meeting with Ukrainian Diaspora in Georgia
- Anderson Silva Celebrates MMA Debut Anniversary Amid Jon Jones Retirement
- Southern Europe Faces Early Heatwave, Public Warned of Extreme Conditions
- Ryan Reynolds Calls Online Opinions ‘Meaningless’ Amid Legal Battles
- Mexico Faces Honduras in Gold Cup Semifinals Wednesday
- Shaquille O’Neal Eyes Full-Time Move to North Texas Amid TV Shift
- Santa Clara to Install Rainbow Crosswalk in Support of LGBTQ+ Community
- Tommy Fury Spotted Out Amid Family Tensions and Reconciliations