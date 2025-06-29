New Restaurant Owner Fulfills Lifelong Dream in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) – Maria Alcantar has turned a childhood dream into reality by opening Los Compadres Mexican Restaurant at 300 North 3rd Street.

After years of aspiration, Alcantar’s restaurant opened just two weeks ago, quickly attracting locals with its array of authentic Mexican dishes.

“Our menu ranges from Mexican cheese curds, mozzarella sticks, pupusas, all the way to burritos, tortas, and taco dinners. We even offer a super gordo burrito challenge,” she said. “There’s something for everybody.”

This location has previously housed other Mexican eateries, but Alcantar is determined to make hers the last. Her desire to own a restaurant was sparked by watching her mother manage her own establishment.

“My mom opened a restaurant a few hours north from here, serving American food with added ethnic options. My stepdad is Cuban, and my dad is Mexican, and my mom knows a lot about that food. When we introduced ethnic dishes, customers were amazed by the flavors. It left a lasting impression on me,” Alcantar recounted.

Los Compadres is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., conveniently located beside the Chocolate Cafe.

With the dedication and love Alcantar has for her roots, customers can expect an authentic dining experience that pays tribute to her family heritage.