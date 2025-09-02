New Rivalry Sparks: Garcia, Stevenson Trade Barbs Over Fight Plans

LAS VEGAS, NV – A potential high-stakes boxing match between champions Shakur Stevenson and Teofimo Lopez took an unexpected turn with the emergence of Ryan Garcia.

Fans were eager for the anticipated showdown when Garcia stirred the pot with provocative comments on social media. In a recent interview with Cigar Talk, Garcia dismissed Stevenson’s victory over William Zepeda, claiming that neither he nor his last opponent, Rolando Romero, would have trouble with Stevenson.

Garcia’s comments lit a fuse, leading to a heated exchange on X, where Stevenson quickly fired back. He criticized Garcia’s record and mocked his previous loss to Romero. The tension escalated with a video call that saw Garcia bluntly offering to fight Stevenson, even making a bet on the outcome.

This rivalry arises during a fragile period for Stevenson, whose team is cautious about Lopez’s past unpredictability. Although negotiations with Saudi boxing promoter Turki Alalshikh are well underway, Lopez has previously backed out of fights, including a planned bout with Devin Haney. This history has caused concern for Stevenson, who might prefer to secure a fight with Garcia instead.

As the stakes grow higher, the boxing world now wonders which matchup will occur first, with both potential fights presenting exciting possibilities. The clock is ticking as Garcia and Stevenson continue their verbal tussle while Lopez remains in the background.