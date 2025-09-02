Sports
New Rivalry Sparks: Garcia, Stevenson Trade Barbs Over Fight Plans
LAS VEGAS, NV – A potential high-stakes boxing match between champions Shakur Stevenson and Teofimo Lopez took an unexpected turn with the emergence of Ryan Garcia.
Fans were eager for the anticipated showdown when Garcia stirred the pot with provocative comments on social media. In a recent interview with Cigar Talk, Garcia dismissed Stevenson’s victory over William Zepeda, claiming that neither he nor his last opponent, Rolando Romero, would have trouble with Stevenson.
Garcia’s comments lit a fuse, leading to a heated exchange on X, where Stevenson quickly fired back. He criticized Garcia’s record and mocked his previous loss to Romero. The tension escalated with a video call that saw Garcia bluntly offering to fight Stevenson, even making a bet on the outcome.
This rivalry arises during a fragile period for Stevenson, whose team is cautious about Lopez’s past unpredictability. Although negotiations with Saudi boxing promoter Turki Alalshikh are well underway, Lopez has previously backed out of fights, including a planned bout with Devin Haney. This history has caused concern for Stevenson, who might prefer to secure a fight with Garcia instead.
As the stakes grow higher, the boxing world now wonders which matchup will occur first, with both potential fights presenting exciting possibilities. The clock is ticking as Garcia and Stevenson continue their verbal tussle while Lopez remains in the background.
Recent Posts
- New Rivalry Sparks: Garcia, Stevenson Trade Barbs Over Fight Plans
- Kansas and Missouri Lottery Results for September 1, 2025
- Trump Proposes Nationwide Voter ID Mandate Amid Controversy
- Labor Day Weekend Brings Heat, Storm Threats to Memphis
- Webpage Not Found: Newser Apologizes to Readers
- Stars Share Regrets Over Unfortunate Tattoos
- SPY Leads Options Market with High Volume Amid Mixed Stock Movements
- Graham Linehan Claims Arrest at Heathrow Linked to Controversial Tweets
- U.S. Treasury Yields Surge After Court Para Decision on Tariffs
- Nvidia’s Mixed Earnings Report Shakes US Markets
- Actor Reveals Shocking Infidelity Details in Recent Interview
- Guthrie Reveals How She Enjoyed Rare Peace During Summer
- Town of The Forks Rebuilds After Audit Scandal
- Ad Blockers Challenge Online Advertising Revenue
- US Plans Controversial Relocation of Gaza Residents Post-War
- Oklahoma Cash 5 Lottery Numbers Announced for Sunday Drawing
- CNN’s Brianna Keilar Questions Gorka on Anti-Trans Claims
- Doctor Doom Seeks Revenge on Captain America in New MCU Film
- Georgia DNR Reports Increased BUI Arrests Over Labor Day Weekend
- Chicago Faces Weekend Violence Amid Political Tensions with Trump