New Season Sparks Romance Hints in Happy’s Place Finale
LOS ANGELES, CA — Fans of NBC‘s “Happy's Place” may have found the Season 1 finale a letdown, as the much-anticipated romance between characters Bobbie and Emmett remained unfulfilled. Played by Reba McEntire and Rex Linn, respectively, the two characters grew closer but ultimately chose to preserve their friendship.
However, a recent social media post gave fans hope for a romantic development in the upcoming second season. Linn shared a video where he discussed potential relationship developments between his character, Emmett, and McEntire’s Bobbie.
“There’s rumors that maybe Emmett and Bobbie get together. We don’t know that for a fact,” Linn stated while McEntire looked on. “But it would be great for Bobbie if she was with Emmett,” he added jokingly, eliciting a playful reaction from McEntire.
The show, which centers on Bobbie inheriting a bar from her late father, explores the cultural differences between her and her half-sister Isabella, played by Belissa Escobedo. Executive producer Kevin Abbott commented on the show’s potential for romance, noting the challenges of developing character relationships in earlier projects. Abbott expressed hope that Season 2 would finally allow McEntire’s character to experience a love story that resonates.
McEntire and Linn have been dating in real life since early 2020, bonding during the pandemic. The couple recently celebrated their fifth anniversary, adding real-life chemistry to their onscreen partnership.
Fans won’t have to wait long for more drama and potential romance as “Happy’s Place” returns to NBC on November 7, maintaining its Friday night slot with new episodes every week.
