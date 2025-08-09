New Series ‘Anna Pigeon’ Casts Jordan Sledz, Crystle Lightning, and Nikki Hallow

Calgary, Alberta, Canada — The upcoming USA Network series ‘Anna Pigeon‘ has added actors Jordan Sledz, Crystle Lightning, and Nikki Hallow to its recurring cast for the first season. Production is currently underway in Calgary.

The series stars Tracy Spiridakos as Anna Pigeon, a former city dweller turned park ranger who confronts her past while solving crimes within national parks. The story is adapted from the novels of Nevada Barr.

Sledz will portray Zach Redhill, a classically trained actor and a love interest from Anna’s past. Lightning will play Frieda Dierkz, the park’s dispatcher and a crucial character who keeps tabs on everyone, while Hallow takes on the role of Christina Clark, who provides administrative support at the park while managing life’s challenges as a single mother.

This series is the second scripted show from USA Network this year, following the premiere of ‘The Rainmaker’ on August 15. It marks the network’s effort to reestablish itself as a destination for original scripted content.

Lea Thompson is directing and executive producing the 10-episode season alongside a team that includes Brebner, Todd Berger, and others. The series is a collaboration between Cineflix Studios, December Films, and Seven24 Films, with Cineflix Rights handling worldwide distribution.

Jordan Sledz, a Macklin, Saskatchewan native raised in Calgary, began acting in commercials and gained recognition in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us‘ and CBC’s ‘Heartland.’

Crystle Lightning, originally from the Enoch Cree Nation in Alberta, started her career in Los Angeles and has appeared in several notable series, including ‘Outlander‘ and ‘Trickster.’

Nikki Hallow is a multifaceted talent in comedy and acting, known for her involvement in various sketch groups and teaching her unique acting method internationally.

With the diverse cast and intriguing premise, ‘Anna Pigeon’ is anticipated to draw interest when it debuts.