New Series ‘Black Rabbit’ Captures New York City’s Nightlife

NEW YORK, NY — The new series “Black Rabbit” features A-list stars Jude Law and Jason Bateman, and is set against the backdrop of New York City’s vibrant nightlife. It premiered on Netflix on September 18, 2025, and has gained attention for its fast-paced storytelling and unique visual style.

The series follows Jake, played by Law, who owns a restaurant and VIP lounge called Black Rabbit. Alongside his brother Vince, they navigate old traumas and emerging dangers that threaten their beloved establishment. The show’s co-creator, Kate Susman, emphasized the intent behind the setting, saying, “We wanted to shoot our version of New York, which was a little underbelly-ish.”

Filming for “Black Rabbit” took place entirely in New York City from April to September 2024, including locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and the West Village. Iconic spots like the now-closed Bridge Café, Times Square, and Bellevue Hospital were featured in the series.

Co-creator Zach Baylin described the restaurant inspiration, mentioning legendary venues like Dressler and Waverly Inn. “These restaurants built artistic-literary-music communities that were nexus melting points,” he explained.

Jude Law, who is also an executive producer, reflected on his own experiences in New York, stating, “What was exciting was being able to tap into that natural, raw energy.” Law aimed for viewers to feel a sense of authenticity, saying, “We wanted you to look at it and go, ‘Oh, was this real? Did I go there?’”

“Black Rabbit” is now streaming on Netflix, providing an immersive experience into the high-pressure world of New York’s nightlife.