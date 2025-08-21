Entertainment
New Series Explores Betrayal in ‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’
LOS ANGELES, CA — Prime Video is set to premiere its new prequel series, ‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf,’ on August 27, 2025. The series follows U.S. Navy SEAL Lt. Cmdr. James Reece, who embarks on a deadly quest for vengeance after a betrayal shatters his life.
As Reece uncovers the truth, he learns that his former comrade, Ben Edwards, was involved in a conspiracy that led to the destruction of everything he holds dear. This exploration raises the question: what could lead a man to betray his brotherhood?
Based on the novels by Jack Carr, ‘Dark Wolf’ delves into Edwards’s descent into darkness, presenting a character arc that contrasts the typical hero’s journey. Instead of redemption, viewers will witness Edwards’ moral decay. Carr noted, “The character that I created in the book was not nearly as nuanced as the character developed for the series. Taylor Kitsch brought such depth to this character.”
As Edwards, Kitsch captures the physical and mental toll that military operators endure. Co-star and writer, who plays Ernest “Boozer” Vickers, praised Kitsch’s performance, saying, “He embodies all the wear and tear on operators perfectly.”
Kitsch reflected on his role, stating, “My character’s moral compass is spinning out, but it’s about losing a purpose. I just try to be authentic in my portrayal.”
‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ promises to explore the darker aspects of camaraderie and the burdens carried by those in service.
Recent Posts
- Michael Urie Joins Cast of New Broadway Comedy about Mary Todd Lincoln
- Magnitude 7.5 Earthquake Hits Drake Passage with No Tsunami Warning
- Mater Dei Faces St. Thomas Aquinas in Epic High School Showdown
- HUD to Implement English-Only Policy Following Trump’s Executive Order
- Orlando Pride Aims for Victory Against Angel City FC Tonight
- Sci-Fi Series ‘Invasion’ Returns with New Aliens and Heroes
- Biotech CEO Sues Uber After Being Assaulted by Driver
- Billy Bob Thornton Reflects on Career Choices and Favorite Films
- Pohlad Family Chooses to Keep Twins After Considering Sale
- Aces, Mercury Clash in Key WNBA Playoff Matchup
- Boston’s Rookie Roman Anthony Poised for Big Moment at Yankee Stadium
- Trump Proposes Tariff Rebate Amid Stimulus Speculation
- WNBA Playoff Race Heats Up Ahead of Key Weekend Matchups
- Atlanta Dream’s Remarkable Turnaround Boosts WNBA Reach
- Trump’s D.C. Crackdown Draws Scrutiny Amid Mixed Results
- Big Brother Season 27 Episode 20 Airs August 20 on CBS
- Low Flood Risk for Houston Amid Scattered Showers
- Nicole Kidman Shows Natural Curls in Casual Airport Appearance
- Alcaraz Wins Cincinnati Open as Sinner Retires Amid Illness
- Aikman Addresses Past Dispute with Switzer in Recent Documentary