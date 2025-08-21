New Series Explores Betrayal in ‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’

LOS ANGELES, CA — Prime Video is set to premiere its new prequel series, ‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf,’ on August 27, 2025. The series follows U.S. Navy SEAL Lt. Cmdr. James Reece, who embarks on a deadly quest for vengeance after a betrayal shatters his life.

As Reece uncovers the truth, he learns that his former comrade, Ben Edwards, was involved in a conspiracy that led to the destruction of everything he holds dear. This exploration raises the question: what could lead a man to betray his brotherhood?

Based on the novels by Jack Carr, ‘Dark Wolf’ delves into Edwards’s descent into darkness, presenting a character arc that contrasts the typical hero’s journey. Instead of redemption, viewers will witness Edwards’ moral decay. Carr noted, “The character that I created in the book was not nearly as nuanced as the character developed for the series. Taylor Kitsch brought such depth to this character.”

As Edwards, Kitsch captures the physical and mental toll that military operators endure. Co-star and writer, who plays Ernest “Boozer” Vickers, praised Kitsch’s performance, saying, “He embodies all the wear and tear on operators perfectly.”

Kitsch reflected on his role, stating, “My character’s moral compass is spinning out, but it’s about losing a purpose. I just try to be authentic in my portrayal.”

‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ promises to explore the darker aspects of camaraderie and the burdens carried by those in service.