New Series Explores Drama of Guinness Family After Father’s Death

DUBLIN, Ireland — The upcoming series “House of Guinness” examines the fallout among four siblings following the death of their wealthy father, Sir Benjamin Guinness, known for his role as a beer tycoon. The show is set to premiere on Sept. 25, and a new trailer reveals the complex dynamics of the grieving family.

As the will is read, the siblings — Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben — discover that their father’s decision about their inheritance will have significant repercussions on their relationships and lives. Knight, the series’ creator, hints at the gripping drama that unfolds, stating, “A deceased father decides the fate of his children. None of them are happy with what they receive.”

The eight-episode series features a backdrop of 19th-century Dublin and New York, weaving historical elements with fictional storytelling. The siblings are complex characters; Arthur, portrayed by Anthony Boyle, aspires for a life of pleasure in London, eager to escape his responsibilities. In contrast, Edward, as depicted by the cast, is focused on maintaining and growing the family business.

The trailer hints at the violent tensions brewing amongst the siblings and the outside pressures from the brewing industry. “There’s trouble when someone’s name is Guinness,” says Sean Rafferty, a foreman played by James Norton. The chaotic scenes of gunshots and explosions foreshadow the characters’ struggles as they navigate both personal and external conflicts.

Despite the challenges faced within the family, the show strives for authenticity, inspired by real historical events. Knight remarks on the importance of capturing the essence of the Guinness legacy as he fills in the gaps of history with fictional elements.

Norton anticipates viewer engagement, describing the series as rich in character and layered narratives. “It’s playful, funny, and at the heart of it is a great story with a great family dynamic,” he said. Audiences can witness the drama unfold when “House of Guinness” premieres on Sept. 25.