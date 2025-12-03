New TV Series Heated Rivalry Explores Hockey Feuds and Love

Toronto, Canada — A new television show, “Heated Rivalry,” premiered on November 28, 2025, showcasing a unique twist on sports dramas by combining hockey feuds with romance. The series, based on Rachel Reid‘s popular book series “Game Changers,” has been generating significant buzz across North America.

The show stars Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander and Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov, two Major League Hockey players who go from fierce rivals to romantic partners. It chronicles their journey over an eight-year span as they navigate competing careers and their increasingly complicated feelings for each other. “What begins as a secret fling between two fresh-faced rookies evolves into a years-long journey of love, denial, and self-discovery,” the series description reveals.

Initially, “Heated Rivalry” was only set to air in Canada on the streaming service Crave. However, the excitement surrounding the plot led to its availability in the U.S. through HBO Max. Fans will be able to stream the show, with two episodes released weekly, culminating in a total of six episodes that will conclude on December 26, 2025.

Viewers can take advantage of various subscription options to watch the show. Current Black Friday promotions offer HBO Max subscriptions at discount prices, and DoorDash DashPass members can access HBO Max for free as part of their membership benefits.

In addition to Williams and Storrie, the cast includes François Arnaud, Robbie G.K., Christina Chang, Dylan Walsh, Sophie Nélisse, and Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova. The anticipation for this series highlights the growing interest in LGBTQ representation in sports-themed entertainment.