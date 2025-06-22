New Series Sparks Debate on Roberto Gómez Bolaños’ Love Life

Mexico City, Mexico – The release of the series “Chespirito: Sin Querer Queriendo” has reignited discussions surrounding the personal life of comedian Roberto Gómez Bolaños. The show highlights less-known details of his romantic relationships, prominently featuring his connection with actress Florinda Meza.

The biographical series has caused a stir on social media since its debut. It dives into the more intimate and controversial aspects of Bolaños’ life, including his on-screen partnership with Meza, who played a leading role in the original series.

Viewers have reacted strongly to the portrayal of Meza, as she is depicted in a way that many consider unfavorable. The narrative suggests that Meza may have played a significant role in the dissolution of Bolaños’ marriage to Graciela Fernández, the mother of his children.

This portrayal has led to a wave of online criticism, with users accusing Florinda Meza of “stealing” the comedian from his wife. Social media comparisons have been made between her and other famous figures such as Ángela Aguilar and Karla Panini.

Recently, Florinda Meza expressed her dissatisfaction with how the series has depicted her story. She stated, “They distort the story just to sell it,” making it clear that she refuses to remain silent as her version of events is misrepresented.

The debates have sparked a flood of memes and ironic comments, making the topic a trending discussion online. In an interview with journalist Adela Micha, Meza openly discussed her relationship with Bolaños and the separation from Fernández in which she denied feeling guilty regarding the events that transpired.

Meza recounted a pivotal phone call she had with Graciela Fernández, in which both women shared their feelings and perspectives about the breakup. Meza reflected on this significant moment, stating, “No, I never felt guilty; once Graciela called me and said she was very angry, but that her anger was with him.”

The conversation became a turning point for Meza. She noted that, at the time of the call, she did not fully grasp its impact on her life. “I didn’t value it much then, but over the years, I greatly appreciated her telling me that. She didn’t realize how much good she did by saying that; it was a big burden.”