New Set Video Teases Jon Bernthal’s Gritty Return as The Punisher

New York City, NY — A newly released set video showcases Jon Bernthal returning as Frank Castle, better known as The Punisher, in an upcoming Disney+ Special Presentation. The footage reveals a brutal fight scene amid chaotic streets, hinting at Castle’s violent resurgence following his escape from Mayor Wilson Fisk in ‘Daredevil: Born Again.’

Filmed on August 4, 2025, the behind-the-scenes video surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) through the account @_DaredevilShots. In the clip, Bernthal, dressed in an olive green sweatshirt, fights multiple assailants in a parking lot, demonstrating intense hand-to-hand combat while using a baseball bat.

Another leaked scene shows Castle attacking enemies from a vehicle before storming into Ma Gnucci’s restaurant, which indicates the series will draw from the ‘Welcome Back, Frank’ storyline by Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon. Set photos confirm Ma Gnucci’s character, although the actor’s identity remains undisclosed.

In this adaptation, Ma Gnucci is portrayed differently than her comic counterpart, as she is shown sitting in a wheelchair with all her limbs intact. As Castle continues his fight against the Anti-Vigilante Task Force, the tone of the special is expected to maintain fidelity to the essence of his character.

Bernthal stated, “It’s going to be dark; Frank has no interest in breaking out the darkness… It will not be Punisher-lite, I promise you that.” This confirms that the special will retain the gritty narrative familiar to fans of the franchise.

The Punisher Special Presentation, co-written by Bernthal and director Reinaldo Marcus Green, is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2026. Additionally, Bernthal will reprise his role as Frank Castle in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day,’ set to release in theaters on July 31, 2026.