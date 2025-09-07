New Signia by Hilton Resort in Texas Accepting Reservations for 2025 Opening

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The Signia by Hilton brand announced it is now accepting reservations for its first Texas property, the Signia by Hilton La Cantera Resort & Spa, set to open on October 1, 2025.

This newly converted resort, owned by Ohana Real Estate Investors and managed by Hilton, will showcase a stunning location in San Antonio with views of the Texas Hill Country. The resort has been a cherished destination for over 20 years and will undergo a transformation to enhance its luxury offerings.

Ben Turner, general manager, expressed excitement about the conversion, saying, “This partnership combines the resort’s rich heritage and upscale amenities with Signia’s signature hospitality, enhancing its reputation as a premier destination for sophisticated getaways and exceptional events in San Antonio.”

The renovation, which cost around $40 million, will feature 496 guest rooms, including 34 boutique-style villas. Each room will reflect a regional design inspired by Texas’ King Ranch Estate. Guests will have access to nine dining options, including the Michelin-recommended Signature restaurant, and a lively sports bar.

Furthermore, the resort boasts wellness amenities at the award-winning Loma de Vida Spa & Wellness, and a championship golf course designed by Jay Morrish and Tom Weiskopf. The site will also provide five pools, nature trails, and over 115,000 square feet of meeting space.

The Signia by Hilton brand aims to deliver a sophisticated experience, focusing on wellness, events, and personalized service, suitable for global travelers.

Guests can make reservations for the new resort by visiting the Hilton website for more details.