Entertainment
New Smurfs Movie Brings Wholesome Fun to Kids in 2025
LOS ANGELES, CA – The new animated movie ‘Smurfs‘ is now in theaters, marking the first release in eight years for the beloved blue characters. As families flock to cinemas, the film joins a trend of PG-rated hits, including ‘A Minecraft Movie’ and ‘Lilo & Stitch.’
The film features the iconic Smurfs, characters created by Belgian cartoonist Peyo in 1958. This new installment embraces the spirit of musical pop, similar to the popular 2016 animated film ‘Trolls,’ but it’s unclear if it achieves the same level of excitement.
In ‘Smurfs,’ the story revolves around the Smurfs protecting a magical book, with an evil wizard named Gargamel determined to steal it to dominate the universe. Voiced by JP Karliak, Gargamel is portrayed with a comedic flair, akin to various animated villains past. Joining him is his brother, Razamel, also voiced by Karliak, who adds an extra layer of humor to the narrative.
The film includes notable voices, such as John Goodman as Papa Smurf and Kurt Russell voicing Ron, adding a star-studded feel to this family adventure. Their quest takes them through fantastical settings, including the colorful land of Snooterpoots, all animated with vibrant styles that cater to a young audience.
While the movie boasts catchy tunes and visually appealing scenes, critics note that it may lack depth, as the characters seem somewhat repetitive. Each Smurf has a specific trait, like Brainy or Grouchy, making them feel like variations of the same character. This uniformity could leave some viewers craving diversity in personality.
The film’s lighthearted tone and whimsical approach to storytelling ensure it’s suited for a younger demographic, despite mixed reviews from adult audiences. Lines such as, ‘I think I just Smurfed my pants!’ showcase the humorous essence designed to resonate with children.
Overall, ‘Smurfs’ provides a cheerful experience suitable for family entertainment. While it might not revolutionize the franchise, it offers an enjoyable distraction for kids in a film landscape traditionally dominated by animated content.
