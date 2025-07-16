New Spoilers Reveal Drama on General Hospital for July 16, 2025

PORT CHARLES, New York — The latest episode of General Hospital has viewers buzzing with questions after its release on July 16, 2025. Key plotlines include Nina‘s warning to Sasha and Michael‘s potential decision to flee with his children.

Sasha is preparing to leave the country with her daughter, Daisy, when she runs into Nina at the Quartermaines. Sasha expresses her gratitude to Nina, who has been like a mother to her. Nina then tells Sasha, “I’m the reason that sweet Daisy is in danger,” leaving Sasha bewildered about the implications.

Simultaneously, Michael speaks with an unseen person, asking, “What’s to stop me from leaving with Sasha and taking my kids?” He is focused on keeping Wylie and Amelia away from Willow, who currently cannot provide stability while Drew is involved in their lives.

Willow faces another setback as her visitation hearing has been postponed three months, further isolating her from Wylie and Amelia. Feeling overwhelmed, she breaks down at the hospital as Drew consoles her, suggesting it’s time for revenge against Michael. His plan involves giving Michael a taste of his own medicine.

In another storyline, Tracy catches Jason just as he is about to help Sasha and Daisy move. Tracy requests Jason’s assistance, but her motivations remain unclear. Is she trying to undermine Sonny, or does she have other plans?

Meanwhile, Aunt Stella confronts Curtis about his habits, urging him to confide in her. Will he open up about his struggles?

The episode concludes with Portia in turmoil at the hospital, possibly as a result of Drew’s manipulations. She screams in frustration, leaving viewers to wonder whether she can salvage her sanity and career.

As these storylines unfold, fans are left to speculate about the characters’ fates and the tensions building within Port Charles.