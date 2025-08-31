New Sports Edition of Connections Game Tests Sports Fans

NEW YORK, NY — A new version of the popular word game Connections has launched, aimed at testing the knowledge of sports fans. Connections: Sports Edition challenges players to find common threads among groups of words that share a theme.

Similar to the original Connections and the viral game Wordle, this edition resets daily at midnight, with each set of words increasing in difficulty. Players can engage with the game on web browsers and mobile devices, making it widely accessible.

The game consists of 16 words, which players must group into sets of four based on shared characteristics. These sets can involve various categories, such as book titles or country names. Despite some words appearing to fit, only one correct grouping exists.

Players receive four attempts to make mistakes before the game ends. If players correctly identify a set, those words are removed from the board. Additionally, the game allows for board rearrangement, with sets color-coded by difficulty: yellow is the easiest, followed by green, blue, and purple.

Fans can also share their results on social media, enhancing the game’s social aspect. As each day brings a new puzzle, players can eagerly anticipate fresh challenges and strategies.

Today’s puzzle solution, as well as hints and categories, are available for players looking for assistance. While the game may be tricky at times, the community around it offers support and sharing opportunities, ensuring an engaging experience for all.