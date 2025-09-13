New Sports Edition of Connections Challenges Fans with Wordplay

NEW YORK, NY – The New York Times has launched a new version of its popular word game, Connections: Sports Edition, designed to test sports fans’ knowledge. This edition follows the same concept as the original game, where players must find common threads among a list of words.

Each day, at midnight, the game resets with a new set of 16 words that players must group into four categories. The challenge increases as players attempt to spot the connections. Hints and tips are provided by the Times to help players solve the daily puzzles.

Connections can be played on both web browsers and mobile devices, allowing accessibility for fans everywhere. The game requires players to identify the right groupings, and while multiple words may seem to fit, only one answer is correct.

If a player guesses a set correctly, those words are removed from the board. Players are allowed four mistakes before the game ends. The game is color-coded to indicate the difficulty level: yellow (easiest), green, blue, and purple (most difficult).

Moreover, players can rearrange the board to make connections easier to spot. After finishing a puzzle, players can share their results on social media, similar to the popular game Wordle.

The latest puzzle of Connections: Sports Edition was released, continuing to engage daily players with creative challenges. Enthusiasts can join in the fun and get hints to potentially solve tomorrow’s game as well.

This unique format combines the excitement of word games with the thrill of sports, making it a delightful experience for fans looking to flex their linguistic skills.