New Sports Puzzle Launches, Offers Hints for Players

Boston, MA — The Athletic has released a new sports-themed puzzle called Connections: Sports Edition, now available every day at midnight in local time zones. The game debuted on Feb. 9 and has gained popularity among sports fans.

The latest edition, Game No. 326, presents players with a moderate difficulty rating of 2.5 out of 5, making it accessible to a wide audience. Players can find clues and discuss scores online, engaging with a community of puzzle enthusiasts.

This week’s clues span four categories. The yellow category features NFL division teams, while the green category focuses on skateboarding terms. The blue category spotlights members of the L.A. Sparks basketball team, and the purple category relates to Boston sports culture.

The answers for this week’s puzzle categories include: for yellow, PATRIOTS; green, GRIND; blue, HAMBY; and purple, COLLEGE. Players who want to solve the puzzle without hints may want to tackle it before viewing the answers.

Mark, the managing editor on the college sports team at The Athletic, encourages fans to share their scores in the comments section. “If you know your NFL divisions, there’s a gimme category,” he stated. “If you’re from a certain Massachusetts city, there’s another one that will be a breeze for you.”

As the game progresses, players can continue to access the puzzle for free online, despite it not being included in the NYT Games app. The puzzle features a variety of challenges to engage and entertain sports fans across the board.