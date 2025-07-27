New Star Trek: Khan Audio Series Trailer Unveiled at Comic-Con

San Diego, California – The highly anticipated audio series, Star Trek: Khan, released its first trailer during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con on July 26, 2025. This new series delves into the origin story of the iconic villain, Khan Noonien Singh.

The panel confirmed the return of several beloved actors, including John Cho reprising his role as Sulu. Cho first introduced the character in the original 1966 TV series. Tim Russ will also return as Ensign Tuvok from Star Trek: Voyager.

Star Trek: Khan will premiere its first episode on September 8, coinciding with Star Trek Day. The series is set to explore the untold events on Ceti Alpha V, chronicling Khan’s transformation from a visionary leader to the fearsome antagonist seen in Star Trek lore.

New episodes will be released weekly every Monday until November 3, available on popular podcast platforms. Already announced for the series, voice actor who starred in Lost will take on the role of Khan Noonien Singh. Additionally, Wrenn Schmidt from For All Mankind will portray Lieutenant Marla McGivers.

Other cast members include Sonya Cassidy as Dr. Rosalind Lear, Olli Haaskivi as Delmonda, Maury Sterling as Ivan, Mercy Malick as Ursula, and Zuri Washington as Madot. The series is backed by Nicholas Meyer, the writer and director of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, who contributed to its story alongside writers Kirsten Beyer and David Mack.

Fans can watch the trailer now and look forward to more updates as the release date approaches.