New Stars Join Jinkx Monsoon in Broadway’s Oh, Mary!

NEW YORK, NY — Starting August 4, Jinkx Monsoon will take the stage as Mary Todd Lincoln alongside an almost entirely new cast in the Broadway play “Oh, Mary!” This production, which has garnered significant acclaim, features Kumail Nanjiani, Michael Urie, and Jenn Harris in key roles.

Nanjiani and Harris will make their Broadway debuts, playing Mary’s Husband and Mary’s Chaperone, respectively, while Urie will portray Mary’s Teacher. The trio replaces original cast members Conrad Ricamora, James Scully, and Bianca Leigh, who will perform their final shows on August 2.

<p"Oh, Mary!" delves into the tumultuous life of Mary Todd Lincoln during the weeks before President Abraham Lincoln's assassination. The play is described as a darkly comedic portrayal of Lincoln, showcasing her struggles with alcoholism and dreams of stardom, encapsulated through the unique lens of playwright Cole Escola.

The production debuted Off-Broadway at Lucille Lortel Theatre in February 2024 before moving to Broadway, opening at the Lyceum Theatre on July 11, 2024. It became a historic success, grossing over $1 million in a week — a first for the theater in its 121 years.

Previous cast member Tony Macht will continue his role as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant through September 28, alongside Monsoon, Nanjiani, Urie, and Harris. In total, five cast members from the original group will depart from the production as of September 28.

As excitement builds for the new performances, the production has already won two Tony Awards, including Best Lead Actor in a Play for Escola. The ongoing creativity behind “Oh, Mary!” ensures its position as one of the must-see shows of the season.