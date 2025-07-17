New Streaming and Theater Releases for Weekend Viewing

NEW YORK, NY — This weekend offers viewers an exciting lineup of new films and TV shows to stream or watch in theaters. From gripping thrillers to nostalgic adventures, entertainment options abound on major platforms and in cinemas.

Streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more have added a variety of new content to keep audiences engaged. Fans can enjoy a fresh take on classic tales, such as a space opera adaptation of Jules Verne’s Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea titled Nautilus, which follows Captain Nemo on an underwater quest for revenge.

On the superhero front, audiences can catch Superman, featuring David Corenswet as the new Man of Steel, with many praising the film’s humor and performances despite mixed reviews about its CGI-heavy approach.

Viewers looking for a chilling narrative can check out Countdown on Prime Video, a thriller that has garnered varied responses from critics, yet continues to intrigue fans. Meanwhile, Apple TV+ offers the mystery Smoke, noted for its predictability.

Fans of the popular series Bosch can dive into the new spinoff, Ballard, centered around Detective Renée Ballard, portrayed by Maggie Q, which brings fresh storytelling to the franchise.

For family-friendly viewing, Lilo & Stitch, the live-action remake of the beloved 2002 animated film, has captivated new audiences with its heartwarming story of friendship and belonging, leading to discussions about further sequels.

Competition is fierce in theaters as well, with titles like Ballerina, a spin-off from the John Wick series, showcasing Ana de Armas in a lethal role. Alongside, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning brings Tom Cruise back for an explosive conclusion to the iconic franchise.

With this rich variety of content available, viewers have plenty of options for their weekend entertainment. Don’t miss out on these latest offerings!