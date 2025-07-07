New Superman Actor Learns From Henry Cavill and Tyler Hoechlin

LONDON, England — New Superman actor David Corenswet shared insights from his conversations with Henry Cavill and Tyler Hoechlin during the red carpet premiere of James Gunn‘s “Superman”.

Corenswet revealed that both actors, who previously portrayed the iconic character, provided support but refrained from giving him specific advice. At the event, he said, “Both of them, interestingly, sort of said in their own words, ‘I’m not gonna try and give you any tips.’ And I think that’s a very Superman thing. Superman’s not so much for giving advice or dictating how other people should be.”

The actor appreciated their encouragement, stating, “They really just conveyed to me an encouragement and a sense of ‘have fun with it.’ I think that’s Superman’s way of doing it too.” Corenswet added that he was excited about the possibility of meeting both actors in the future.

The upcoming film releases on July 11 and features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and other notable cast members including María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

In a separate announcement, Gunn also hinted at a new Wonder Woman project in the works, with Adria Arjona as a top candidate for the role. Gunn remarked, “I follow Adria on Instagram, but everybody came out [and thought], ‘He just followed her, that means she’s Wonder Woman.’ She’d be a great Wonder Woman, by the way.”