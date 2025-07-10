New Superman Movie Features John Cena’s Peacemaker Cameo

LOS ANGELES, CA — James Gunn‘s highly anticipated Superman movie is set to hit theaters later this month. This fresh take on the iconic Man of Steel features David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

In a surprising twist, John Cena‘s character Peacemaker will also make an appearance in the film. According to reports, Peacemaker, also known as Christopher Smith, appears on a television screen during the movie, where he criticizes Corenswet’s Superman.

The character of Peacemaker became popular after his debut in 2021’s The Suicide Squad. Cena’s portrayal of the often hypocritical, peace-loving character resonated well with audiences, leading to the success of the first season of the “Peacemaker” series on HBO Max.

Cena is also busy preparing for his wrestling match, where he will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam, marking the event as the first two-night SummerSlam.

Further intrigue surrounds the film with the expected cameo of Supergirl. Multiple sources reveal that she appears at the end of the movie, humorously requesting her dog Krypto back while playfully confronting Superman. Details about her costume remain under wraps, generating buzz among fans.

As the July release date approaches, excitement builds for both the film and the upcoming season of “Peacemaker,” with Cena’s involvement promising a crossover appeal that could thrill both superhero and wrestling fans.