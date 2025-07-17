NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Recently signed tax legislation by President Donald Trump aims to provide significant tax relief for older Americans, particularly those dependent on Social Security. This new initiative includes an enhanced tax deduction specifically for individuals 65 and older.

An official communication from the Social Security Administration on July 3 confirmed the legitimacy of this significant measure after a viewer inquiry regarding the authenticity of an email concerning the tax relief.

The new tax package allows individuals aged 65 and older to claim an additional tax deduction of up to $6,000, with couples eligible for up to $12,000. This deduction applies to all sources of income, including Social Security benefits, which aims to reduce federal income tax obligations for retirees. However, the benefit phases out for individuals earning above $75,000 and eliminates entirely at $175,000 for singles or $250,000 for couples.

While this change does not directly modify Social Security benefits, it affects the federal tax withheld from recipients’ payments. Seniors may need to adjust their withholding preferences with the Social Security Administration (SSA) or the IRS to account for their lower tax obligations.

The new deduction is effective starting in the 2025 tax year and is scheduled to expire at the end of 2028 unless Congress takes further action.

The legislation seems aimed at addressing concerns about taxation on Social Security, echoing Trump’s earlier campaign promise to eliminate such taxes. Yet, experts highlight that the actual exemption of Social Security benefits from taxation was overstated in communications from the SSA.

Experts like Marc Goldwein from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget note that while the legislation modifies the tax framework for seniors, it does not exempt Social Security from taxation altogether. Instead, the proposed changes mainly benefit seniors with moderate incomes, providing an anticipated average tax cut of about $1,100 for individuals earning between $80,000 and $130,000.

Lower-income seniors may not experience significant changes, as they typically already do not owe taxes, while high-income earners over the set thresholds will not benefit from the new deductions. Additionally, the communication from SSA has been criticized for potentially misleading beneficiaries regarding the extent of these changes.

Overall, while this tax legislation may offer relief for many seniors, the impact on the solvency of Social Security trust funds remains a significant concern for experts.