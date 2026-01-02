Entertainment
New Teaser for Stranger Things Chapter 2 in Dead by Daylight Revealed
Montreal, Canada — A teaser trailer for Stranger Things Chapter 2 in the multiplayer game Dead by Daylight has been released by Behaviour Interactive. The new content, inspired by the popular Netflix series, is set to launch on January 6, 2026. Players will soon have the opportunity to control Dustin as he battles the evil known as Vecna.
The teaser showcases Dustin facing threats from the Upside Down, suggesting that Henry Creel, better known as Vecna, will be the new licensed killer for this chapter. Alongside Dustin, Eleven is anticipated to join as another survivor, bringing her connection to the mysterious forces of the Upside Down into the gameplay.
Dead by Daylight, which invites players into an intense survival horror experience, will be available on multiple platforms including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft. This broad launch ensures that fans across all major gaming platforms can engage with the new content.
The official teaser presents a thrilling glimpse of the undead dangers lurking in Hawkins, adding an intriguing layer to the game for fans of both Dead by Daylight and Stranger Things. Behaviour Interactive encourages players to stay updated through Horror News Network for further announcements regarding this exciting chapter.
