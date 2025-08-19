New Thriller ‘Anniversary’ Explores Family Tension Over 25 Years

LOS ANGELES, CA — The new thriller ‘Anniversary’ features intense family drama as it opens with Ellen (portrayed by Anna Lane) and her husband celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary. The film’s first trailer, exclusively released by PEOPLE, shows the couple meeting their son Josh’s girlfriend Liz for the very first time.

As tensions arise, Ellen’s concerns grow when she remembers teaching Liz during her college years. She describes Liz as “radical in her ideology,” which fuels her unease about the relationship. Despite her husband’s belief that people change, Ellen remains firm in her opposition to Josh’s relationship with Liz, leading to escalating familial tension.

Set against the backdrop of a cover of Crowded House’s hit song, the trailer suggests Liz’s presence challenges the family’s dynamic. Madeline Brewer and Daryl McCormack also star in the film, which is characterized as a provocative thriller about how an outsider with a dangerous agenda disrupts a close-knit family.

Lane expressed gratitude for being part of what she called a ‘powerful, timely story.’ She praised director Jan Komasa for his insightful direction of Lori Rosene-Gambino’s script, stating it reflects a broader national identity crisis. ‘I’m so proud of my Anniversary family!’ she added.

The film is directed by Polish filmmaker Jan Komasa, known for his works including ‘The Hater’ and ‘Corpus Christi.’ ‘Anniversary’ is set to hit theaters on October 29.