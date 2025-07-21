Entertainment
New Thrillers and Dramas Hit Streaming Platforms This Week
LOS ANGELES, CA — A slew of new shows are set to premiere across various streaming platforms this week, ranging from thrillers to stirring dramas. On Friday, July 25, audiences can look forward to a thrilling new series featuring Keeley Hawes as a retired hitwoman attempting to lead a quiet life. However, her past soon catches up with her, leading to unexpected chaos.
Meanwhile, Sterling K. Brown stars in a captivating drama titled “Washington Black,” premiering on Hulu on July 23. The show follows an enslaved child named Washington, portrayed by Eddie Karanja, who escapes a sugar plantation in Barbados. As he grows up, he becomes fascinated with building flying machines and grapples with the challenges of his history as a Black man in society.
In another return to screens, the fourth season of the beloved comedy “Acapulco” drops on Apple TV+ on July 23. The show centers around Máximo, played by Eugenio Derbez, navigating challenges in 1986 as he tries to reclaim Las Colinas resort’s glory amidst fierce competition.
On Netflix, a reality series titled “Building the Band” premieres on July 24, showcasing successful songwriters and producers as they collaborate on new music while navigating personal drama. The show features notable artists like Jenna Andrews and Sevyn Streeter.
Finally, Channel 4’s gritty Belgian thriller premieres on July 25, focusing on a team of firefighters facing internal chaos following a tragic incident. As the spotlight turns on them, their unity is tested, raising questions about their capability to regain community trust.
This week is packed with diverse viewing options that highlight complex narratives and intriguing characters, ensuring fun and engaging content for viewers.
