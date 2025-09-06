New TNT Sports Streaming App to Launch After Warner Bros. Spin-Off

LOS ANGELES, CA – A new streaming app named TNT Sports is set to launch after Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) spins out its cable networks. WBD Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels confirmed the plans during a conference this week.

The TNT Sports app will serve as a direct-to-consumer service and could be bundled with Discovery Plus. Wiedenfels mentioned that it can also be offered through various distribution partnerships. The app will replace its live sports coverage currently featured on HBO Max.

Wiedenfels emphasized the importance of creating a standalone platform, stating, “We need to have our own streaming home.” The restructuring aims to separate TNT’s sports content from HBO Max, allowing greater flexibility in rights acquisition.

This move aligns with industry trends as other broadcasters, such as Fox Corporation and the Walt Disney Company, are launching their sports-inclusive streaming services. Both companies recently introduced Fox One and ESPN Unlimited, with plans to bundle their offerings for a more competitive price.

Wiedenfels highlighted a strategy of disciplined rights acquisition, stating, “Sports is a core part of our strategy.” He reiterated that TNT Sports will actively evaluate new opportunities in the market, even after losing NBA rights to Peacock and Prime Video.

The launch of the TNT Sports app is expected next year, coinciding with the completion of WBD’s cable network separation. This strategic shift will allow TNT to better monetize the portfolio, reaching both cable subscribers and cord-cutters.