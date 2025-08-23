New Tool Helps Christians Align Investments with Beliefs

New York, NY – A Boston-based company launched a new investing tool this week aimed at helping Christians make sure their financial choices reflect their religious values. Eventide Asset Management’s Good Investor Screening Tool allows users to search through mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and other publicly traded investments for potential ethical concerns.

The tool highlights any investments connected to industries like abortion, alcohol, gambling, pornography, and tobacco. According to Eventide, the program also provides insights into why these sectors can be problematic, citing issues such as addiction and exploitation that can lead to real harm.

“A fundamental goal of investing is to provide capital to companies that deliver true value to the world,” said Robin John, CEO of Eventide, in a statement. He expressed hope that faith-driven investors can unite around these five categories to invest with integrity.

Eventide is not the only company to offer such a tool. As the demand for values-based investing has grown, other firms have introduced similar resources. Aquinas Wealth Advisors, for instance, provides a tool that offers a Biblical evaluation of investment portfolios, also flagging investments linked to abortion and LGBTQ activism.

Other religious financial organizations, such as the Timothy Plan and Inspire Investing, focus on managing Christian investments in line with Biblical principles.

For more information, Josh Schumacher‘s report details how Christians are becoming more aware of where their investment funds are allocated.