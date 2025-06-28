New Trailer for ‘Demon Slayer’ Movie Reveals Epic Finale

LOS ANGELES, CA — Sony Pictures Entertainment and Crunchyroll have unveiled the official trailer for “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle,” the first film in a highly anticipated trilogy that continues the popular anime franchise. The film is set to hit North American theaters, including IMAX and premium formats, on September 12, 2025.

Based on the manga by Koyoharu Gotoge, the film adapts the climactic Infinity Castle arc, picking up where the “Hashira Training” arc left off. The storyline follows Tanjiro Kamado and the Demon Slayer Corps as they launch a counterattack following a surprise assault from the main antagonist, Muzan Kibutsuji. The newly released trailer showcases intense battle scenes that set the stage for the series’ conclusion.

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki and produced by ufotable, the film will feature two original theme songs: “A World Where the Sun Never Rises” by Aimer and “Shine in the Cruel Night” by LiSA, both of which will be available on streaming platforms starting July 18.

The “Demon Slayer” franchise has achieved remarkable commercial success, with the 2020 film “Mugen Train” grossing over $500 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing Japanese film of all time and the top-earning R-rated animated film. In the U.S., “Mugen Train” garnered nearly $50 million at the box office, setting a new standard for anime releases.

With significant revenue generated from manga sales, music, merchandise, and streaming, “Demon Slayer” has become a flagship title for Crunchyroll, which has invested heavily in theatrical anime distribution as part of Sony’s growth strategy in the sector. The series is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll, alongside various albums and concert recordings.

The Infinity Castle trilogy promises to attract both anime enthusiasts and general moviegoers alike, continuing the franchise’s success globally.