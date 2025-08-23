Entertainment
New Trailer for ‘Fallout’ Season 2 Unveils Tensions in New Vegas
LOS ANGELES, CA — The first trailer for ‘Fallout‘ Season 2 has been unveiled, giving fans a glimpse of new cast member Justin Theroux portraying Robert House. House, a pivotal character from the video game series, emerges in a significant role set in the iconic location of New Vegas.
In the trailer, viewers are introduced to a menacing Deathclaw roaming the radioactive city, bringing tension to the storyline. The creature confronts Walton Goggins‘ Ghoul character, alongside Ella Purnell‘s Lucy.
Robert House, previously glimpsed in a flashback during Season 1, returns with a larger presence in Season 2. As the ruler of New Vegas in the game ‘Fallout: New Vegas,’ House orchestrates the city’s rise as one of the few to survive the nuclear devastation.
In Season 1, it was revealed that House met with other corporate leaders to drop a nuclear bomb on New Vegas, ensuring Vault-Tec’s continued profits. His character, noted for his strategic mind, preserved himself in a coma for over a century to regain control after the chaos.
Season 2 is set to premiere on Prime Video on December 17, with new episodes releasing weekly until the finale on February 4. The season will follow the aftermath of the exciting Season 1 finale, leading audiences through the Mojave wasteland to New Vegas.
The returning cast features Purnell, Goggins, Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias, and Frances Turner. Following Season 1’s conclusion, Lucy embarks on a journey to find her father, who betrayed her, while Goggins’ Ghoul seeks his family who may have survived the nuclear fallout. Their encounters in New Vegas spark flashbacks that expose the heart of the true catastrophe.
‘Fallout’ is produced by Kilter Films, with executive producers Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, and Athena Wickham. Todd Howard, representing Bethesda Game Studios, and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks also executive produce. Season 1 is currently available to stream on Prime Video.
