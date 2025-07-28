New Trial Ordered for Pedro Hernandez in Etan Patz Case

MANHATTAN, NY — A federal appeals court has ordered a new trial for Pedro Hernandez or his release, following a decision made on July 21, 2025. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office is currently reviewing the ruling as they assess the next steps in this decades-old case involving the disappearance of six-year-old Etan Patz in 1979.

Etan Patz left his home for a school bus stop just two blocks away on May 25, 1979, but never arrived at school. His disappearance shocked New York City and has drawn the attention of law enforcement officers for years. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. described this as one of the most significant unsolved cases in the city’s history.

Etan’s parents, Julie and Stan Patz, permitted their son to walk alone to the bus stop for the first time. They were not aware he was missing until he failed to return home after school. As the days turned into years without answers, the case grew cold, leading to speculations and various theories about his fate.

Jose Ramos, a neighborhood man with a troubled past, emerged as a suspect early on due to claims he made about having seen Etan. However, the evidence against him was not sufficient for prosecution.

In 2012, authorities received a tip about Pedro Hernandez, who had worked at the deli near the Patz home. After extensive questioning, Hernandez confessed to choking Etan and claimed to have disposed of his body. His statements were recorded later in a more formal interrogation.

Hernandez was arrested and charged with first-degree murder but faced a complex legal battle concerning the validity of his confession, mental health issues, and the lack of corroborative evidence. His trial in January 2015 ended in a mistrial, with jurors unable to reach a unanimous decision.

However, the case gained new momentum as the ages of the suspects and the methods of investigation evolved. After another trial in 2017, Hernandez was convicted of the crime and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. The case, still haunting the Patz family and residents of New York City, remains open as new developments continue to unfold.

Law enforcement officials maintain that they will keep the case alive until justice is fully served.