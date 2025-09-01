New Tron: Ares Ride Overlay Debuts at Walt Disney World and Shanghai Disneyland

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Disney fans can expect an electrifying upgrade to the TRON Lightcycle / Run attraction at Walt Disney World Resort and Shanghai Disneyland. Yvette Nicole Brown revealed today during the Walt Disney Studios showcase at Destination D23 that the new Tron: Ares film will inspire a limited-time overlay on the popular thrill rides.

Beginning September 15, 2025, Magic Kingdom will transform the ride’s classic blue and orange hues into vibrant red and orange tunnels. Guests will race through a dazzling Lightcycle competition, feeling the adrenaline rush with every twist and turn. The revamped experience will feature the industrial sounds of the band Nine Inch Nails, enhancing the ride’s energy and creating an immersive adventure that melds reality with the digital world.

Tron: Ares is set to hit theaters on October 10, 2025, as the third film in Disney’s beloved Tron franchise. Ares, a self-aware program, crosses over from the digital realm to the real world on a critical mission.

Jeff Bridges returns to headline the film alongside Jared Leto, who plays Ares. The cast also includes Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Cameron Monaghan. The film is directed by Joachim Rønning, known for previous Disney action films.

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross from Nine Inch Nails are composing the score for Tron: Ares, blending ambient sounds with the franchise’s traditional techno beats. Their prior collaboration with Disney on the animated film Soul set a precedent for this exciting musical evolution.

The first track from the Tron: Ares soundtrack was released recently, giving fans a taste of what to expect. The ride overlay will be available for a limited run at both parks, creating a rare opportunity for guests to experience this merged universe.

As excitement builds for the upcoming release, fans of the Tron franchise can visit the parks to experience what promises to be a thrilling new take on a beloved attraction.