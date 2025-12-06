Business
New Trump Accounts Offer $1,000 Savings Boost for Kids
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Each U.S. child born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028, will automatically receive a $1,000 deposit into a new savings account, known as a Trump account, as part of a legislative initiative signed by President Donald Trump. This policy aims to promote financial literacy and prepare the next generation for future expenses such as college or purchasing their first home.
The White House announced the initiative through a press release on December 5, 2025. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized the importance of these accounts, stating they would ensure long-term financial security for eligible children. “Every eligible newborn U.S. citizen is set up for long-term financial security, giving the next generation a meaningful stake in our economy,” Bessent tweeted on X.
In addition to the government’s $1,000 contribution, philanthropists Michael and Susan Dell recently pledged $250 contributions for 25 million American children under the age of 10, specifically targeting those in low-income neighborhoods. This totals a significant $6.25 billion donation, designed to further enhance the financial support for families.
According to the legislation, Trump accounts are structured like Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs), requiring that contributions be made using after-tax dollars. Eligible children must possess a Social Security number, and the accounts are limited to investments in low-cost index funds. Contributions can reach up to $5,000 annually, with employer contributions also allowed without being taxed as income.
Once account holders reach 18, they can withdraw funds, which will then be taxed as ordinary income. Early withdrawals are generally discouraged but may be permitted under certain circumstances, such as the beneficiary’s death or to remove excess contributions.
Experts have suggested that while Trump accounts offer novel benefits, they may not significantly outweigh the advantages of existing savings plans like traditional IRAs or 529 college plans, which permit tax-free growth for educational expenses. Financial advisor Zach Teutsch noted, “Families must be ‘shockingly sure’ their child won’t go to college to choose a Trump account over a 529.”
IRS officials are currently preparing the necessary forms to manage these accounts, with hopes to simplify the process for families wishing to invest in their children’s future financial health.
